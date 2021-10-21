self

We regroup with Paul Kim for our fourth quarter check in to hear the latest on COVID across Asia and how the different countries have adjusted to living with the virus. Paul takes us through economic issues throughout Korea, Singapore, Japan, and highlights the cultural implications labor and the workforce have in different countries. We then turn to China and discuss the economic, regulatory and trade issues facing the country and its impact and influence around the world.

Joining us for this conversation is Seoul, Korea-based attorney, Paul Kim. Paul graduated in Economics from the University of Chicago, with highest honors, and obtained his Juris Doctorate degree from Harvard University. Paul currently serves in private practice as a Corporate Partner in Sheppard Mullin's Seoul office advising clients on cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity, venture capital and securities transactions, restructurings and multi-jurisdictional disputes.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

How has COVID-19 impacted the Asian economies and what is the future of "living with COVID?"

What's the state of the labor workforce in the Asian region?

How does Squid Games mirror the workforce in Korea?

How do the labor, management and government juggle the employment culture in the different Asian countries?

What's the latest on the global chip supply shortage?

How does the U.S. differ from the Asian regions when it comes to labor and trade?

How will the Chinese regulatory sector impact other industries?

How does China's economy influence decision-makers and foreign investors?

How does foreign investment differ from foreign policy?

Will the U.S. share leadership in world trade?

