In this week's installment of TLDR, Tricia Legittino and Alycia Tulloch, discuss the expiration of COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave policies both at the federal level and in California and provide an update on the changes to the California law regarding employers notifying employees of COVID exposure in the workplace and reporting COVID outbreaks in the workplace to local health officials.

