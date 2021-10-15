While this is just one decision regarding vaccine mandates, there is certainly a trend toward finding that vaccines cannot be mandated for those with religious objectives. Here we see that same exception applied even in the context of vaccine mandates for #healthcare workers.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge in New York on Tuesday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a requirement that healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccines against the wishes of employees with religious objections. https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-judge-blocks-ny-vaccine-mandate-healthcare-workers-2021-09-14/

