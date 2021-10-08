This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT hosts a meeting with business leaders and CEOs on the need to immediately address the debt limit and the damaging consequences for American families, small businesses, and the economy if unnecessary delay continues any further | South Court Auditorium

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief in the Oval Office

12:00 p.m. EDT- THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch with the President | Private Dining Room

2:30 PM EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with the Council of Presidents of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the "Divine Nine" | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

3:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and Build Back Better Agenda

Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure

Readout of the President's Meeting with 11 House Democrats

Statement by President Joe Biden on Dr. Francis Collins Stepping Down as Director of the National Institutes of Health

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Leading a Meeting of the U.S.-Israel Strategic Consultative Group

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Trip to Europe

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Lansing, MI

Nominations: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Chairs of National Endowments for the Humanities and Arts

Nomination and Withdrawal Sent to the Senate

Proclamation on German-American Day, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: Defense Department Awards $25.5 Million Over Three Years for Applied Hypersonics Research

Article: New Threats to NATO Demand Old Solution | Unity, Stoltenberg Says

Article: Coast Guard Arctic Mission Promotes Partnerships, Climate Research

Article: All DOD Personnel Now Receive Continuous Security Vetting

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Baseball Star Also a Combat Veteran

Contracts for October 5, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, October 6

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to France and Mexico from October 4-8.

October 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at OECD Opening and Keynote Address

October 5: Fact Sheet | The United States at the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting

October 5: Statement | U.S. and OECD Co-Host Panel on Quality Infrastructure and the Blue Dot Network

October 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Blue Dot Network Discussion

October 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne

October 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

October 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

October 5: Statement | U.S. Leads Effort to Press Russia on Chemical Weapons Use at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Executive Council Meeting

October 5: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Anne-Sophie Lapix of France 2 TV

October 5: Statement | The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces Design-Build Award for the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: U.S. Senate Votes to Confirm Deputy Administrator for Management and Resources Paloma Adams-Allen

Press Release: USAID Announces New $125 Million Project To Detect Unknown Viruses With Pandemic Potential

Press Release: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Travels To The Dominican Republic

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Under Secretary-General/Executive Director of UN Women Asa Regner

Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women, Its Causes and Consequences

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Remarks at a Meeting of the Fifth Committee on Organization of Work

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Hemp Company and Co-Founders With Fraud

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Congressional Testimony: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Testifies Before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act

Press Release: Justice Department Commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Press Release: Companies to Pay for Cleanup of Groundwater at Montrose Superfund Site Following Settlement with Justice Department, EPA and California Department of Toxic Substances Control

Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Civil Rights Review of South Dakota Unified Judicial System

Press Release: Former Tennessee Supervisory Corrections Officer Indicted for Civil Rights Violations and Obstruction of Justice

Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Michigan Tax Preparers

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Meth and Fentanyl Seized at Highway 86 Checkpoint (California)

Press Release: Van Horn Border Patrol Agents arrest convicted sex offender (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest 41 Migrants in Three Smuggling Cases (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $1.2 Million in Cocaine and Fentanyl at Pharr International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Expands Simplified Arrival to Sweetgrass, Eastport Ports of Entry (Montana)

Press Release: Chicago CBP Seizes 41 More Counterfeit Vaccine Cards & Ivermectin Pills (Illinois)

Press Release: CBP at Newark Receives Rescue Dogs (New Jersey)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Southfield, Michigan (Oakland County)

Press Release: One Month After Ida | Federal Funding Tops $175 Million for New Jersey

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Norway's Minister Of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-Koo

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Indonesia Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi

Press Release: USTR Requests Comments on Reinstatement of Targeted Potential Exclusions of Products of China Subject to Section 301 Tariffs

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC To Host Press Conference Announcing New Steps To Combat False Claims by For-Profit Colleges

Press Release: FTC Finalizes Settlement with Operators of MoviePass Related to Allegations They Blocked Subscribers from Using Movie Service as Advertised

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for October Open Meeting

Press Release: FCC Begins Mid-Band Spectrum Auction

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Seeks Applicants for 2021 Environmental Education Grants

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $27K in back wages, penalties after finding Kailua gas station violated overtime rules willfully

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $25K for Akron retirement plan after investigation finds company owner failed to forward contributions

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Valmont Coatings for exposing workers to crushing, other safety hazards after investigation into employee's death

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $94K for 8 laborers after investigation finds Detroit area contractor failed to pay prevailing wages, fringe benefits

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $136K in fines after worker at Tootsie Roll manufacturing plant suffers amputation injury

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Awards $2.21 Billion in Fiscal Year 2021 to Help Americans Access HIV Care, Support Services, and Medication

Press Release: U.S. Attorney's Office and HHS Office for Civil Rights Settle Disability Discrimination Case with Backus Hospital

Press Release : New HHS Report: Vaccination Linked to a Reduction of Over a Quarter Million COVID-19 Cases, 100,000 Hospitalizations, and 39,000 Deaths Among Seniors

Press Release: Francis Collins to step down as director of the National Institutes of Health

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 5, 2021

