This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT hosts a meeting with business leaders and CEOs on the need to immediately address the debt limit and the damaging consequences for American families, small businesses, and the economy if unnecessary delay continues any further | South Court Auditorium
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief in the Oval Office
12:00 p.m. EDT- THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch with the President | Private Dining Room
2:30 PM EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with the Council of Presidents of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the "Divine Nine" | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
3:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and Build Back Better Agenda
- Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure
- Readout of the President's Meeting with 11 House Democrats
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Dr. Francis Collins Stepping Down as Director of the National Institutes of Health
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Leading a Meeting of the U.S.-Israel Strategic Consultative Group
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Trip to Europe
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Lansing, MI
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Chairs of National Endowments for the Humanities and Arts
- Nomination and Withdrawal Sent to the Senate
- Proclamation on German-American Day, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Press Release: Defense Department Awards $25.5 Million Over Three Years for Applied Hypersonics Research
- Article: New Threats to NATO Demand Old Solution | Unity, Stoltenberg Says
- Article: Coast Guard Arctic Mission Promotes Partnerships, Climate Research
- Article: All DOD Personnel Now Receive Continuous Security Vetting
- Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Baseball Star Also a Combat Veteran
- Contracts for October 5, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, October 6
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to France and Mexico from October 4-8.
- October 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at OECD Opening and Keynote Address
- October 5: Fact Sheet | The United States at the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
- October 5: Statement | U.S. and OECD Co-Host Panel on Quality Infrastructure and the Blue Dot Network
- October 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Blue Dot Network Discussion
- October 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne
- October 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French Foreign Minister Le Drian
- October 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani
- October 5: Statement | U.S. Leads Effort to Press Russia on Chemical Weapons Use at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Executive Council Meeting
- October 5: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Anne-Sophie Lapix of France 2 TV
- October 5: Statement | The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces Design-Build Award for the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: U.S. Senate Votes to Confirm Deputy Administrator for Management and Resources Paloma Adams-Allen
- Press Release: USAID Announces New $125 Million Project To Detect Unknown Viruses With Pandemic Potential
- Press Release: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Travels To The Dominican Republic
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Under Secretary-General/Executive Director of UN Women Asa Regner
- Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women, Its Causes and Consequences
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Remarks at a Meeting of the Fifth Committee on Organization of Work
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Hemp Company and Co-Founders With Fraud
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Congressional Testimony: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Testifies Before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act
- Press Release: Justice Department Commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Press Release: Companies to Pay for Cleanup of Groundwater at Montrose Superfund Site Following Settlement with Justice Department, EPA and California Department of Toxic Substances Control
- Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Civil Rights Review of South Dakota Unified Judicial System
- Press Release: Former Tennessee Supervisory Corrections Officer Indicted for Civil Rights Violations and Obstruction of Justice
- Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Michigan Tax Preparers
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Meth and Fentanyl Seized at Highway 86 Checkpoint (California)
- Press Release: Van Horn Border Patrol Agents arrest convicted sex offender (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest 41 Migrants in Three Smuggling Cases (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $1.2 Million in Cocaine and Fentanyl at Pharr International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Expands Simplified Arrival to Sweetgrass, Eastport Ports of Entry (Montana)
- Press Release: Chicago CBP Seizes 41 More Counterfeit Vaccine Cards & Ivermectin Pills (Illinois)
- Press Release: CBP at Newark Receives Rescue Dogs (New Jersey)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Southfield, Michigan (Oakland County)
- Press Release: One Month After Ida | Federal Funding Tops $175 Million for New Jersey
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Norway's Minister Of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-Koo
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Indonesia Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi
- Press Release: USTR Requests Comments on Reinstatement of Targeted Potential Exclusions of Products of China Subject to Section 301 Tariffs
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC To Host Press Conference Announcing New Steps To Combat False Claims by For-Profit Colleges
- Press Release: FTC Finalizes Settlement with Operators of MoviePass Related to Allegations They Blocked Subscribers from Using Movie Service as Advertised
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for October Open Meeting
- Press Release: FCC Begins Mid-Band Spectrum Auction
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
- Press Release: EPA Seeks Applicants for 2021 Environmental Education Grants
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $27K in back wages, penalties after finding Kailua gas station violated overtime rules willfully
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $25K for Akron retirement plan after investigation finds company owner failed to forward contributions
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Valmont Coatings for exposing workers to crushing, other safety hazards after investigation into employee's death
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $94K for 8 laborers after investigation finds Detroit area contractor failed to pay prevailing wages, fringe benefits
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $136K in fines after worker at Tootsie Roll manufacturing plant suffers amputation injury
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Awards $2.21 Billion in Fiscal Year 2021 to Help Americans Access HIV Care, Support Services, and Medication
- Press Release: U.S. Attorney's Office and HHS Office for Civil Rights Settle Disability Discrimination Case with Backus Hospital
- Press Release: New HHS Report: Vaccination Linked to a Reduction of Over a Quarter Million COVID-19 Cases, 100,000 Hospitalizations, and 39,000 Deaths Among Seniors
- Press Release: Francis Collins to step down as director of the National Institutes of Health
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 5, 2021
