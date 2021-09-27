The Firm's International Practice Group has once again updated its COVID-19 Vaccination: A Littler Global Guide on Legal & Practical Implications in the Workplace. Given new challenges related to the COVID-19 vaccination efforts - including the surge of the Delta variant and breakthrough infections - some countries have changed their approach regarding vaccination mandates and workplace restrictions. This updated guide helps multinational employers assess their response, considering their legal obligations and business needs.

This September 2021 update of the guide covers 75 jurisdictions, addressing important topics (some new), including:

What percentage of the population is partially or fully vaccinated? (New)

What are the government-imposed workplace restrictions and guidance? (New)

New laws, regulations, or guidance dealing with COVID-19 vaccinations

Can an employer require employees or applicants to be vaccinated?

Can an employer ask an employee/applicant to disclose vaccination status?

What are the privacy implications?

Financial incentives to get vaccinated and their legal, tax and benefits implications (New)

Legal protections from a vaccine mandate (including religious and disability accommodation)

Employers' duties in a collective representation setting (New)

Related topics within the context of employee benefits, teleworking, record keeping, etc. (New)

This guide is for informational purposes only, and not intended to substitute for legal advice. Littler reserves the right to distribute this guide to current and prospective clients only. Because the COVID-19 situation is fluid, employers should consult with counsel for the latest developments and updated guidance on this topic.

Special thanks to Geida Sanlate, Knowledge Management Counsel, for managing and editing this guide, and everyone who contributed to create this important resource.

To request a copy of this guide, please contact Knowledge Management Counsel Geida Sanlate at gsanlate@littler.com.

