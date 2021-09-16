James Sullivan spoke with The Dallas Morning News to discuss if President Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine requirements are legal for private businesses. Republican elected officials, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, have already expressed outrage at Biden's order and signaled they intend to challenge it. Once issued by OSHA, the emergency rules will likely remain in place unless blocked by a court. Jim said the proposed emergency rules are "unprecedented" in OSHA's 50-year history. "It's going to be immediately challenged in court because OSHA has to prove that there is a grave danger to justify not going through the regular rulemaking process," he said.

To read more of this article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.