United States:
Dan Schwartz Discusses Vaccine Mandate In Harford Business Journal Article
15 September 2021
Shipman & Goodwin LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Dan Schwartz discussed President Biden's recent vaccine
mandate and how it may affect employers in the Harford Business
Journal article, "Biden issues sweeping vaccine mandate;
lawyers expect many companies to embrace new rule."
To read the full article, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from United States
Combining The Energy Credit With New Markets Tax Credits
Butler Snow LLP
Section 48 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 provides for a credit equal to a percentage of the cost of new equipment for the generation of renewable energy, including solar energy used to produce electricity