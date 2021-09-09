self

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.

Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

In this episode, Scott Hecker, Senior Counsel in the Labor & Employment department of Seyfarth's Washington, DC office, and Ashley Cano, Partner in the Labor & Employment department of Seyfarth's Chicago office, discuss labor law issues surrounding vaccine mandates.

Ashley and Scott continue the Podcast's exploration of potential ramifications from a fully-approved COVID-19 vaccine, and they identify what union (and non-union) employers should keep in mind when considering vaccine mandates. While Ashley and Scott speak to the varied responses unions have had to vaccination requirements, they note one fairly consistent Labor priority: maintaining collective bargaining power.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.