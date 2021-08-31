United States:
This Is Labor In California, Episode 8: Labor Considerations For Mandatory Vaccination Policies (Podcast)
31 August 2021
In this episode of our California labor law podcast series,
Maria Anastas and Daniel Adlong discuss the labor implications when
employers implement mandatory vaccination policies for both union
and non-union employees.
To listen to the podcast, please click here.
