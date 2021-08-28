Roughly a year and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic first impacted the United States of America, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced its full approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine. Many public and private organizations have begun introducing vaccination policies for their employees to promote health and safety. According to the New York Law Journal:

Charting a course that many institutions have taken in recent weeks, midsize firm Pryor Cashman will require proof of vaccination from COVID-19 for attorneys and staff when they are called to return to in-office work in October, the firm's managing partner said. "We are living with the wisdom of uncertainty," managing partner Ronald Shechtman told the Law Journal. Shechtman said that, despite the firm's edict, "every single one" of Pryor Cashman's roughly 180 attorneys have gotten vaccines. He said, though, that some members of the firm's staff have yet to receive the shot. Additionally, Shechtman said that Pryor Cashman is telling attorneys and staff to plan on spending a "majority of their time" in the firm's offices in Midtown Manhattan, Los Angeles and Miami. "We don't want to miss the beautiful combination of everyone working together," Shechtman said when asked about firm leaders' thinking about bringing personnel back into the office.

Resources

Access the full publication in the resource links below.

[New York Law Journal] Pryor Cashman to Require Proof of Vaccination for Office Return

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.