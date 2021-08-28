self

Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 18: The Federal Government Wants Employers to Mandate Vaccines; The States? Not So Much.

In this episode, Scott Hecker, Senior Counsel in the Labor and Employment department of Seyfarth's Washington, DC office, and Karla Grossenbacher, Partner and chair of the Washington, DC, office's Labor and Employment practice, head of the firm's Workplace Privacy team, and co-chair of the firm's Workplace Biometric Privacy Compliance and Litigation group, discuss employment law issues surrounding vaccine mandates.

When it comes to mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, the federal government and its state counterparts have continued the patchwork response we've become familiar with throughout the pandemic. Karla and Scott address how these choppy vaccine waters impact employers, and what employers should consider in developing their COVID-19 vaccination programs.

