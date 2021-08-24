United States:
Philippe Weiss Interviewed On WGN Radio (8/19/2021)
24 August 2021
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Philippe Weiss was interviewed August 19 on WGN Radio,
"Could you be soon adding your COVID vaccination status to
your resume?" Weiss discussed what employers are doing to
ensure their employees are vaccinated, and following COVID
guidelines. You can listen to the full interview here.
