Early in the summer, many employers felt that the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccinations, rapidly declining numbers of COVID-19 infections, and less restrictive CDC guidance, permitted them to relax their COVID-19 protocols and begin the process of returning employees to physical workspace. With the rise of the Delta variant and changing CDC guidance for vaccinated individuals, however, many employers have begun to reevaluate and amend their plans.

Please join Foley Hoag partners Christopher Feudo and Colin Zick for a discussion of the shifting COVID-19 landscape in the United States, including the updated guidance from the CDC, and what employers should be considering as a result of these changing conditions.

Presentation materials can be found here.

