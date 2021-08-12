On Wednesday morning, August 11, 2021, the City of Philadelphia announced that, effective Thursday, August 12, it is reinstituting a mask mandate for all indoor businesses, unless the business otherwise requires proof of vaccination for entrance. Masks will also be required at all non-seated outdoor gatherings or events of more than 1,000 people. Restaurants and bars that do not require vaccinations for everyone will need to require masks for all staff and patrons at all times, except when people are seated and actively eating and drinking.

