In this episode, Akin Gump labor and employment practice head Bob Lian and partner Lauren Leyden discuss employer vaccine mandates related to coronavirus.
Among the topics covered:
- Challenges and complications in managing the pandemic in the workplace.
- What employers can require of employees.
- Should employers be mandating the vaccine?
- Who is exempt from vaccine mandates?
- What employers should be thinking about as offices reopen.
