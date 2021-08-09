Jurisdiction Vaccine Requirements for Employees Last Updated

Federal Per President Biden's announcement, and this fact sheet, federal government employees will be asked to attest to their vaccination status. Anyone who does not attest or is not vaccinated will be required to mask at all times, test one to two times per week, socially distance, and generally will not be allowed to travel for work. The Department of Defense announced it will take steps consistent with the president's announcement. 7/29/21

Alabama No requirement

Alaska No requirement

Arizona No requirement

Arkansas No requirement

California Per the governor's announcement, and this public health order, all state workers - plus workers in health care and high-risk congregate settings - must "either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week. . . . The new policy for state workers will take effect August 2 and testing will be phased in over the next few weeks. The new policy for health care workers and congregate facilities will take effect on August 9, and health care facilities will have until August 23 to come into full compliance." Moreover, per an August 5 announcement, officials expanded the vaccination requirement to cover more types of health care facilities and issued two new public health orders. "The first order requires workers in health care settings to be fully vaccinated or receive their second dose by September 30, 2021." If a health care worker remains unvaccinated for religious or qualifying medical reasons, testing is required. The second order applies to visitors at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities. NOTE: Several California localities may have provisions concerning mandatory employee vaccination. Please check with your Littler attorney for additional information about your particular jurisdiction. 8/5/21

Colorado Per the governor's announcement, and as summarized in these FAQs, "unvaccinated state workers must begin serial testing and continue mask-wearing indoors in public spaces. . . . The plan is effective Sept. 20, 2021." NOTE: At least one Colorado locality may have provisions concerning mandatory employee vaccination. Please check with your Littler attorney for additional information about your particular jurisdiction. 7/30/21

Connecticut Per the governor's announcement, and state law as amended by Executive Order No. 13A, the Department of Public Health "plans to require that all unvaccinated nursing home staff statewide receive weekly testing for COVID-19." 8/5/21

Delaware No requirement

District of Columbia No requirement

Florida No requirement NOTE: At least one Florida locality may have provisions concerning mandatory employee vaccination. Please check with your Littler attorney for additional information about your particular jurisdiction.

Georgia No requirement

Hawaii Per the governor's announcement, and this emergency proclamation, beginning August 16, "all State and county employees must provide their vaccination status to their department, office or agency. If they cannot provide proof of vaccination, they will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing." 8/5/21

Idaho No requirement

Illinois Per the governor's announcement, vaccinations will be required for state employees working in state-operated congregate settings, including state prisons and veterans homes, as of October 4. 8/4/21

Indiana No requirement

Iowa No requirement

Kansas No requirement

Kentucky Per the governor's announcement, "the cabinet will strongly encourage all contractors and state employees working in these state-operated facilities be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, unless there is a religious or medical reason they cannot be vaccinated. If any of the staff in these facilities is unvaccinated, they will be tested at least twice weekly for their safety and the safety of the Kentuckians they serve." 8/2/21

Louisiana No requirement NOTE: At least one Louisiana locality may have provisions concerning mandatory employee vaccination. Please check with your Littler attorney for additional information about your particular jurisdiction.

Maine No requirement

Maryland Per the governor's announcement, and this public health order, as of September 1, state "employees in 48 state facilities will be required to show proof of vaccination, or adhere to strict face covering requirements and submit to regular, ongoing COVID-19 testing." NOTE: At least one Maryland locality may have provisions concerning mandatory employee vaccination. Please check with your Littler attorney for additional information about your particular jurisdiction. 8/5/21

Massachusetts Per the governor's announcement, and this public health order, Massachusetts plans to implement a vaccine mandate for staff at certain non-state operated skilled nursing facilities as well as for staff at two Soldiers' Homes. Covered "[p]ersonnel includes all individuals employed directly or by contract by the LTC provider. All unvaccinated personnel are to receive a first dose of a two-dose series by September 1, 2021; and be fully vaccinated by October 10, 2021." 8/4/21

Michigan No requirement

Minnesota No requirement

Mississippi No requirement

Missouri No requirement NOTE: At least one Missouri locality may have provisions concerning mandatory employee vaccination. Please check with your Littler attorney for additional information about your particular jurisdiction.

Montana No requirement NOTE: Under a Montana law enacted in 2021, as discussed in these FAQs, employers in the state generally may not mandate any vaccine allowed under an emergency use authorization or any vaccine undergoing safety trials. Moreover, the law prohibits employers from refusing or barring an individual from employment or from making compensation decisions based on the individual's vaccination status.

Nebraska No requirement

Nevada Per the governor's announcement, as of August 15, 2021, state government "employees who are not fully vaccinated will be required to take weekly COVID-19 tests and proof of testing and results must be submitted to their human resources officer or department supervisor." The testing protocol will be retired for any state government workplace that reaches a 70% vaccination rate. 7/30/21

New Hampshire No requirement

New Jersey Per the governor's announcement, "all workers in certain state and private health care facilities and high-risk congregate settings will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to COVID-19 testing at minimum one to two times per week. . . . Health care facilities and other settings covered by the requirement will have until September 7, 2021 for all employees to come into full compliance with the vaccine mandate." 8/2/21

New Mexico Per the governor's announcement, as well as Executive Order 2021-045 and Executive Order 2021-046, "all state employees [must] either be fully vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular COVID-19 testing. Under the order, state employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 shall be required to demonstrate a negative COVID-19 test at least once every two weeks. State employees who are not fully vaccinated, under the order, must wear a facemask when indoors during the course and scope of their employment - with minor exceptions for eating and drinking." 7/29/21

New York Per the governor's announcement, "patient-facing healthcare workers at state-run hospitals will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by Labor Day. There will not be an option to be tested in lieu of vaccination for these patient-facing healthcare workers." Further, "all New York State employees . . . will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by Labor Day. State employees who do not get vaccinated will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis." The governor also announced that "MTA and Port Authority employees working in New York facilities will be required to be vaccinated . . . or be tested weekly." NOTE: At least one New York locality may have provisions concerning mandatory employee vaccination. Please check with your Littler attorney for additional information about your particular jurisdiction. 8/2/21

North Carolina Per the governor's announcement and Executive Order 224, summarized in these FAQs, state government employees (cabinet agency) who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks and undergo weekly testing as of September 1. 7/29/21

North Dakota No requirement

Ohio No requirement

Oklahoma No requirement

Oregon Per the governor's announcement, the Oregon Health Authority will issue a rule that will require "weekly COVID-19 testing for personnel in health care settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in health care settings, which can be waived with a proof of vaccination." The requirement "to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing will apply starting September 30th." 8/4/21

Pennsylvania No requirement NOTE: At least one Pennsylvania locality may have provisions concerning mandatory employee vaccination. Please check with your Littler attorney for additional information about your particular jurisdiction.

Puerto Rico Per the governor's announcement, and Executive Order 2021-058 (available here), all public employees must receive their first dose of the vaccine by August 16 and complete vaccination by September 30. "All non-vaccinated employees (exempt or non-exempt) must bring a negative COVID-19 test result weekly or a positive result with medical certification that it is not contagious." According to news reports, and Executive Order 2021-062, the governor announced that the vaccination requirement also will extend to government contractors, the hospitality sector, and all health facility workers. 8/5/21

Rhode Island No requirement

South Carolina No requirement

South Dakota No requirement

Tennessee No requirement

Texas No requirement

Utah No requirement NOTE: Utah Code 26-28-101 provides that a governmental entity may not require, directly or indirectly, that an individual receive an emergency COVID-19 vaccine unless the individual is both acting in a public health or medical setting and required to receive vaccinations in order to perform the employee's assigned duties and responsibilities, or pursuant to a non-discretionary requirement under federal law.

Virginia Per the governor's announcement, and Executive Directive No. 18, "Virginia will require its state workers to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 every week. This policy . . . will go into effect on September 1." NOTE: At least one Virginia locality may have provisions concerning mandatory employee vaccination. Please check with your Littler attorney for additional information about your particular jurisdiction 8/5/21

Vermont No requirement

Washington No requirement

West Virginia No requirement

Wisconsin No requirement