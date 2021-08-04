In this episode, Akin Gump labor and employment practice head Bob Lian and partner Lauren Leyden discuss employer vaccine mandates related to coronavirus.

Among the topics covered:

  • Challenges and complications in managing the pandemic in the workplace.
  • What employers can require of employees.
  • Should employers be mandating the vaccine?
  • Who is exempt from vaccine mandates?
  • What employers should be thinking about as offices reopen.

