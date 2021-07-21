Aaron Holt spoke to SHRM about how employees who have gotten used to working from home may need a refresher on professional expectations when they return to the office. "The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone," said Aaron. "Going to a virtual work environment was a difficult transition, and returning to a physical office may be equally problematic."

