Governor Gavin Newsom signed California's limited COVID-19 right of recall law in April 2021, which established an obligation for certain employers to recall employees who were laid off because of COVID-19 when job positions become available. The industries affected by the right to recall are the hospitality industry and the building services industry. The California Labor Commissioner recently issued answers to a series of Frequently Asked Questions regarding the right to recall law. The guidance provides helpful information to employers regarding the specifics of the law, including what industries are encompassed by the law and which employees have recall rights. Companies with questions about the right to recall should contact experienced counsel with questions.

