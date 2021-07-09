United States:
Employee Well-Being And The Post-Pandemic Return To The Office (Podcast)
09 July 2021
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, Chris Olmsted is joined by special guest Dr.
Suzanne Hoffman to discuss the impact of remote work and the
COVID-19 pandemic on employees as they return to the office. The
speakers identify potential signs of a decline in engagement and
morale among employees and offer tips to ease the transition back
to the on-site workplace. The speakers also address the role that
employee assistance programs can play in the transition
process.
