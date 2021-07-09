In this podcast, Chris Olmsted is joined by special guest Dr. Suzanne Hoffman to discuss the impact of remote work and the COVID-19 pandemic on employees as they return to the office. The speakers identify potential signs of a decline in engagement and morale among employees and offer tips to ease the transition back to the on-site workplace. The speakers also address the role that employee assistance programs can play in the transition process.

