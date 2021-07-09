United States:
COVID-19 & Careers: The Effect Of The Pandemic On Career Progression
09 July 2021
Ford & Harrison LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The COVID-19 pandemic sent many office workers into unfamiliar
territory: working from home full-time. This disruption to routine,
combined with isolation, financial worries, and health concerns,
created a perfect storm of stressors.
We surveyed 1000 U.S.-based employees to discover how remote
work and the events of 2020 impacted their careers, wellbeing, and
plans for the future.
Download the report today!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Merger Control Comparative Guide
Talwar Thakore & Associates
Merger Control Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries