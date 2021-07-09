The COVID-19 pandemic sent many office workers into unfamiliar territory: working from home full-time. This disruption to routine, combined with isolation, financial worries, and health concerns, created a perfect storm of stressors.

We surveyed 1000 U.S.-based employees to discover how remote work and the events of 2020 impacted their careers, wellbeing, and plans for the future.

Download the report today!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.