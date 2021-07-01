Private employers with more than 100 employees and federal contractors and subcontractors with 50 or more employees are required to annually submit certain workforce demographic data to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ("EEOC"). Employers meeting the reporting thresholds submit this data through an EEO-1 report, which collects data about employees' by gender, race/ethnicity and job groupings. The previously announced deadline for submitting EEO-1 reports for 2019 and 2020 was July 19, 2021. Recognizing the impact of the pandemic on workplaces and the requirement to submit two years of EEO-1 data through a new process, however, the EEOC has further extended the submission deadline to August 23, 2021.

Submission of these EEO-1 reports is mandatory. Filers who have questions regarding the data reporting and/or submission processes or requirements should visit the Filer Support Center on the EEOC's website at https://eeocdata.org/EEO1/support.

