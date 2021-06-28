On June 22, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis held a hearing titled "U.S. Economy On The Path To Strong Recovery." Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified regarding the Fed's emergency pandemic lending programs and the current state of the economy. Select Subcommittee Chair James Clyburn (D-SC) expressed concerns about the Municipal Liquidity Facility and the Main Street Lending Program, stating: "During the crisis, state and local governments shed 1.5 million jobs, and there is little evidence that the Municipal Liquidity Facility saved jobs or led to their return," and the "Main Street Lending Program, similarly, imposed restrictions that made its loans unattractive to struggling businesses and partner banks." On June 17, Select Subcommittee Chair Clyburn released a memo regarding the Select Subcommittee's investigation into contracts the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and FEMA entered with Federal Government Experts, LLC (FGE) to supply N95 masks early on in the pandemic. According to the Select Subcommittee, documents obtained during the investigation show that FGE's CEO Robert Stewart "lied to federal government officials more than 30 times to induce them to enter the contracts and cover up his failure to perform" and drove up the price of N95 masks for sale to the government, and that the federal government failed to perform due diligence in awarding FGE's contracts. The memo notes that, while no taxpayer dollars went to FGE under the contracts, FGE's dealings with the VA were "a waste of time and cost the agency labor hours." On June 16, Stewart "was sentenced to 21 months in prison and three years of supervised release for making false statements to procure multimillion-dollar contracts to sell masks to these agencies, then failing to deliver." A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation to modernize the nation's compensation system for people injured by vaccines. Representatives Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Fred Upton (R-MI), and Mike Kelly (R-PA) introduced the legislation, which would amend the Vaccine Injury Compensation System by increasing the cap on damages for vaccine-injury claims, reducing the backlog of such claims, increasing the statute of limitations for bringing such claims, and requiring that HHS add new FDA-approved vaccines to the vaccine-compensation program within six months of approval. Rep. Doggett said, "This legislation updates an important consumer protection tool to assure it is capable of fairly addressing the one-in-a-million injuries that may be associated with COVID-19 vaccines." In February, Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Susan Collins (R-ME), Ron Wyden (D-OR), and Sharrod Brown (D-OH) introduced The National Coronavirus Commission Act of 2021, which would establish a 9/11 style commission to study the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and assess vulnerabilities in the nation's public health system. On June 14, Senators Menendez and Collins wrote an op-ed in The New York Times urging passage of the bipartisan legislation: "We should do everything in our power to prevent our country and our communities, small businesses and families from enduring a similar ordeal again, because it's not a matter of if but when another pandemic or public health emergency will strike."