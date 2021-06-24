ARTICLE

United States: Time Again To Flex Those Pecs! 2021 Edition Of Cal-Pecs Book Is Here!

We're pleased to announce that the 2021 version of our Cal-Peculiarities: How California Employment Law is Different, your indispensable California employment law guide, is now available, coinciding with our annual update webinar series on the same subject! Click here to request your copy today!

This edition, like its predecessors, aims to help private employers understand what's peculiar about California employment law. In the 2021 Edition, we continue to highlight recent court decisions and legislative developments, and how they may impact you and your business.

Emerging issues in the life of COVID-19

Overview of COVID-19 provisions in the state of California

COVID-19 supplemental sick pay

COVID-19 Hero pay

Industry specific new rehire laws

Cal/OSHA updates

Independent contractor intricacies

Meal period rounding issues

Regular rate issues for meal premium pay and sick pay

The book is available in a convenient, searchable eBook and PDF formats. Click here to request your copy today!

Cal-Peculiarities Webinar Series

In connection with the launch of the publication, we will be hosting a four-part series of micro-webinars aimed at covering some of the biggest changes in California employment law the last year Please click here to register!

Seyfarth attorneys Dana Howells, Coby Turner and Ann Marie Zaletel will kick-off with:

Series 1: COVID-19 Supplemental Sick Pay

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pacific

4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern

3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Central

2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mountain

Topics to include:

Key differences with the new California Supplemental Paid Sick Leave

Additional covered reasons for leave and interplay with other paid leave

Retroactive effect, amended rate of pay, and notification requirements

There is no cost to attend these programs, however, registration is required. Please click here to register!

2021 Cal-Peculiarities Webinar Series Full Schedule

On behalf of Seyfarth's Cal-Peculiarities team, thank you for your continued interest in the blog.

