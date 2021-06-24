We're pleased to announce that the 2021 version of our Cal-Peculiarities: How California Employment Law is Different, your indispensable California employment law guide, is now available, coinciding with our annual update webinar series on the same subject! Click here to request your copy today!
This edition, like its predecessors, aims to help private employers understand what's peculiar about California employment law. In the 2021 Edition, we continue to highlight recent court decisions and legislative developments, and how they may impact you and your business.
- Emerging issues in the life of COVID-19
- Overview of COVID-19 provisions in the state of California
- COVID-19 supplemental sick pay
- COVID-19 Hero pay
- Industry specific new rehire laws
- Cal/OSHA updates
- Independent contractor intricacies
- Meal period rounding issues
- Regular rate issues for meal premium pay and sick pay
Cal-Peculiarities Webinar Series
In connection with the launch of the publication, we will be hosting a four-part series of micro-webinars aimed at covering some of the biggest changes in California employment law the last year Please click here to register!
Seyfarth attorneys Dana Howells, Coby Turner and Ann Marie Zaletel will kick-off with:
Series 1: COVID-19 Supplemental Sick Pay
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pacific
4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern
3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Central
2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mountain
Topics to include:
- Key differences with the new California Supplemental Paid Sick Leave
- Additional covered reasons for leave and interplay with other paid leave
- Retroactive effect, amended rate of pay, and notification requirements
On behalf of Seyfarth's Cal-Peculiarities team, thank you for your continued interest in the blog.
