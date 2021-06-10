Seyfarth Synopsis. On June 4, 2021, Massachusetts released a mandatory COVID-19 Emergency Paid Sick Leave Notice. Effective immediately, all Massachusetts employers are required to provide the Notice to their Massachusetts employees and post it in a conspicuous location.
As we discussed in last week's Alert, on May 28, 2021, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed into law legislation that grants employees emergency paid sick leave for COVID-19 related illness, quarantine and vaccinations. On June 4, 2021, Massachusetts released a mandatory COVID-19 Emergency Paid Sick Leave Notice. All employers are required to post the Notice in a conspicuous location, and provide a copy to all Massachusetts employees. The Notice must also be sent by electronic communication or an electronic posting on a web-based platform for any employees who are teleworking. The notice is available in additional languages on the COVID-19 Temporary Emergency Paid Sick Leave Program website found here.
The Notice also clarifies some ambiguities in the law:
- The Notice confirms that the law took effect on May 28, 2021, and will expire on September 30, 2021, or upon the exhaustion of the program funds, whichever is earlier.
- The Notice also clarifies that the maximum amount an employer is required to pay per employee, rather than per week, is $850 (including cost of benefits).
