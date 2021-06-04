self

The employment landscape has been forever changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As employers, managers, and human resources professionals learn to navigate the ambiguity of the new workplace, we're diving into some of the short-term and long-term changes and strategies that will help business leaders remain connected and effective.

Joining me to discuss his newly published book, Managing Employees Without Fear: How to Follow the Law, Build a Positive Work Culture, and Avoid Getting Sued, is author and labor and employment attorney Adam Rosenthal. Adam and I explore several topics from his book including identifying implicit bias, approaching difficult conversations, and managing remote workers.

Adam is a partner in the Labor and Employment Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's San Diego (Del Mar) and Los Angeles offices. He is an AV Preeminent® (highest honor) rated attorney from Martindale-Hubbell. Adam has also been recognized by BTI Consulting Group as a BTI Client Service All-Star. Adam represents a broad spectrum of employers in all areas of employment law before federal and state courts, the American Arbitration Association and JAMS. Adam represents national and international clients in retail, transportation, high-tech, manufacturing, healthcare, biotech, financial services, hospitality, food services and non-profit organizations.

In April 2020, along with Sheppard Mullin partners Richard Simmons and Brian Murphy, Adam co-authored the Employer's Guide to COVID-19 and Emerging Workplace Issues book (Castle Publications, LLC; ISBN: 978-1-940747-61-3). Adam's second book was released in May of 2021, Managing Employees Without Fear: How to Follow the Law, Build a Positive Work Culture, and Avoid Getting Sued (Society for Human Resource Management; ISBN: 1586446649).

What We Discussed in This Episode:

Why it was important for Adam to write this book at this time.

Why should company managers be well-versed in employment law?

Why is it important for managers to first identify what type of leader they are?

How can managers make the most of the first three months after hiring a new employee?

What is implicit bias and how is it a conundrum for employers?

How should a manager handle a difficult conversation in the workplace?

What will be the greatest challenge facing employers coming out of the pandemic?

How can a manager prepare themself to say goodbye to an employee properly and legally?

Resources Mentioned:

Managing Employees Without Fear: How to Follow the Law, Build a Positive Work Culture, and Avoid Getting Sued - https://www.amazon.com/Managing-Employees-Without-Fear-Positive/dp/1586446649

Employer's Guide to COVID-19 and Emerging Workplace Issues Year 2 - https://castlepublications.com/product/employers-guide-to-covid-19-and-emerging-workplace-issues-year-2/