In the May edition of our Third Thursdays podcast series, Ruthie Goodboe and Ethan Picone discuss an employer's duty to bargain with a union when seeking to implement a vaccination policy and corresponding requests for information. The speakers also address other considerations for employers relating to mandatory vaccination policies, including responding to employee refusals to be vaccinated.

