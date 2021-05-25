United States:
Third Thursdays With Ruthie: Collective Bargaining For COVID-19 Vaccinations (Podcast)
25 May 2021
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In the May edition of our Third Thursdays podcast series, Ruthie
Goodboe and Ethan Picone discuss an employer's duty to bargain
with a union when seeking to implement a vaccination policy and
corresponding requests for information. The speakers also address
other considerations for employers relating to mandatory
vaccination policies, including responding to employee refusals to
be vaccinated.
