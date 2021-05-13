On May 10, 2021, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 55% of Michiganders had received the first dose of available COVID-19 vaccines, hitting the first milestone of the MI Vacc to Normal Plan.

With 55% of residents 16 years and older having received at least their first vaccine dose as of Monday, May 10, the state will allow all businesses to return to in-person work in two weeks, in all sectors, beginning May 24.

Notably, however, other pandemic restrictions will remain in place—such as social distancing and health screenings, to be enforced by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA). Employers are further advised that county regulations may also exist impacting these restrictions.

In addition, MIOSHA and its Return to Office Workgroup recently released a list of recommendations to Governor Whitmer for returning to in-person office work. The list includes creating clear company COVID-19 policies, providing effective communication when rules change, and implementing specific steps to reduce office congestion, like staggered times for offering health screenings.

Additional updates are likely to become available in the coming weeks.

