Host Riley Moyer welcomes guest Dustin O'Quinn to discuss how employers and human resources personnel can overcome the pandemic-exacerbated hurdle of inspecting identity and employment eligibility documents while operating in a remote workplace.
Dustin is a business immigration attorney who practices in Lane Powell's Seattle office and had a front-row seat to all the chaotic changes that have occurred with business immigration throughout 2020.
This episode is from a presentation originally recorded on December 8, 2020.
