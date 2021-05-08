This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule *

9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

10:10 a.m. EDT - The President departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

10:30 a.m. EDT - The President departs Joint Base Andrews en route Lake Charles, Louisiana

1:15 p.m. EDT - The President arrives in Lake Charles, Louisiana (12:15 PM Local)

2:25 p.m. EDT - The President delivers remarks on the American Jobs Plan (1:25 PM Local) | Lake Charles, Louisiana

3:30 p.m. EDT - The President departs Lake Charles, Louisiana, en route New Orleans, Louisiana (2:30 PM Local)

4:20 p.m. EDT - The President arrives in New Orleans, Louisiana (3:20 PM Local)

5:20 p.m. EDT - The President tours Carrollton Water Plant (4:20 PM Local)

6:40 p.m. EDT - The President departs New Orleans, Louisiana, en route Joint Base Andrews (5:40 PM Local)

8:45 p.m. EDT - The President arrives at Joint Base Andrews

9:05 p.m. EDT - The President arrives at the White House

Looking ahead, on Friday, May 7, the President will deliver remarks on the economy.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:30 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will convene a roundtable discussion on voting rights | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:30 a.m. EDT - Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Lake Charles, Louisiana

Note: The Second Gentleman will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, today, with U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, as part of the "Getting America Back on Track" tour.

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet: White House Releases Fact Sheets to Highlight Nationwide Need and Impact of the American Families Plan | May 6, 2021

Remarks by President Biden on His Administration's Implementation of the American Rescue Plan

Fact Sheet: The Biden-Harris Administration Supports Hard-hit Restaurants and Bars

: The Biden-Harris Administration Supports Hard-hit Restaurants and Bars Statement from President Joe Biden on the Tragedy in Mexico

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, May 5, 2021

Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Georgia Disaster Declaration

Proclamation on National Day Of Prayer

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the 70th Anniversary of the Bilateral Defense Agreement between the U.S. and Iceland

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Conducts On-Camera Press Briefing

Press Release: DOD Optimizes Organizational Role of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations, Low-Intensity Conflict

Memorandum on Organizational Role of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict

Publication: Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Charter

Article: Chief Details National Guard Contributions in a Year of Trial

Article: VIPs From Around World Visit Defender-Europe 2021 Exercise

Article: More Work to Be Done to Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction, DOD Experts Say

Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, May 5, 2021

Article: Manufacturing Innovation Institutes Integral to U.S. Pandemic Response

Article: Agency Provides Critical Supplies to USAID for India Pandemic Response

: Agency Provides Critical Supplies to USAID for India Pandemic Response Contracts for May 5, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, May 6

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Kyiv, Ukraine, today.

May 6 : Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba before their Meeting

: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba before their Meeting May 5: Fact Sheet | The United States and Ukraine: Strategic Partners

May 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with South African Foreign Minister Pandor

May 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung

May 5: Statement | The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces New Industry Advisory Group Appointments

May 5: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout of Administrator Power's Day Three Activities Focused on the G7 Foreign and Development Ministerial and Investments in Women and Girls

Press Release: USAID Awards Up to $300 Million to UNICEF to Improve the Lives of Mothers and Children Globally

Readout on USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Day Two Activities Focused on USAID Engagement in Central America | May 4, 2021

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Joint Statement following Russia's Arria-Formula Meeting on Odessa Events

Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Neo-Nazism and Violent Nationalism as Drivers of Conflict in Ukraine

Remarks at a UN Interactive Dialogue to Commemorate and Promote the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace

Remarks at the 6th Multi-stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology, and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals

Department of the Treasury

Press Release : More than 1.1 million additional Economic Impact Payments disbursed under the American Rescue Plan; payments total approximately 164 million

Report to the Secretary of the Treasury from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee

Minutes of the Meeting of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee May 4, 2021

Press Release: Quarterly Refunding Statement of Deputy Assistant Secretary for Federal Finance Brian Smith

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Register for the SEC's 40th Annual Small Business Forum, Featuring Inclusive Conversations on Capital Formation from Startup to Small Cap

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Court Authorizes Service of John Doe Summons Seeking Identities of U.S. Taxpayers Who Have Used Cryptocurrency

Press Release: Former City Officials Sentenced for Accepting Bribes in Exchange for Cannabis Dispensary Permit

Press Release: Justice Department Issues Statement Announcing Decision to Appeal Alabama Association of Realtors v. HHS

Press Release: Alabama Doctor Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Press Release: Mary Ida Townson Appointed U.S. Trustee for Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Urges Small Businesses to Protect Themselves Against Ransomware

Press Release: CBP puts petal to the metal for Mother's Day (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: CBP Introduces Simplified Arrival at HNL in Honolulu, Hawaii

Press Release: USBP Detains Fleeing Hit and Run Suspect (California)

Press Release: USBP BORSTAR Rescues Lost Migrants (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Corps Team Wave 6 Supports DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's Day of Action (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: FEMA COVID-19 Update (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: FEMA Provides $8.5 Million to the Minnesota Department of Health for Vaccine Distribution (Minnesota)

Press Release: FEMA Provides $17.9 Million to North Shore University Health System (Illinois)

Press Release: FEMA Provides $1.3 Million to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (Illinois)

Press Release: Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in Philadelphia Hosts Deaf Vaccination Day (Pennsylvania)

: Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in Philadelphia Hosts Deaf Vaccination Day (Pennsylvania) Press Release: FEMA Awards St. Vincent's Medical Center Riverside $8.35 Million for Wind Protection, Flood Control (Florida)

Press Release: FEMA approves $11.4 million in Hurricane Michael Public Assistance grants (Florida)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Covid-19 TRIPS Waiver

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Commerce Department Honors Teacher Appreciation Week Providing Teachers Valuable Online Resources

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sends More than $273,500 in Refunds to People Who Lost Money to Student Loan Debt Relief Scheme

Press Release: FTC Acting Chairwoman Slaughter Announces New Appointments to Agency Leadership Positions

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Issues Reports Detailing Mortgage Borrowers' Continuing COVID-19 Challenges | May 4, 2021

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Fact Sheet: Update on USDA Activities to Contain the COVID-19 Pandemic

: Update on USDA Activities to Contain the COVID-19 Pandemic Press Release: USDA Invests $92.2 Million in Grants for Local, Regional Food Producers Affected by the Pandemic

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Press Release: EPA Honors 2021 Asthma Award Winners

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to Withdraw Independent Contractor Rule

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor issues guidance to states to permit greater flexibility for waiving the recovery of certain unemployment insurance overpayments

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Secretary Becerra, HUD Secretary Fudge Announce Joint Effort to Increase Access to COVID-19 Vaccinations

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Outlines Inspection and Assessment Activities During Pandemic, Roadmap for Future State of Operations

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

