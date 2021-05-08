This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule *
9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
10:10 a.m. EDT - The President departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
10:30 a.m. EDT - The President departs Joint Base Andrews en route Lake Charles, Louisiana
1:15 p.m. EDT - The President arrives in Lake Charles, Louisiana (12:15 PM Local)
2:25 p.m. EDT - The President delivers remarks on the American Jobs Plan (1:25 PM Local) | Lake Charles, Louisiana
3:30 p.m. EDT - The President departs Lake Charles, Louisiana, en route New Orleans, Louisiana (2:30 PM Local)
4:20 p.m. EDT - The President arrives in New Orleans, Louisiana (3:20 PM Local)
5:20 p.m. EDT - The President tours Carrollton Water Plant (4:20 PM Local)
6:40 p.m. EDT - The President departs New Orleans, Louisiana, en route Joint Base Andrews (5:40 PM Local)
8:45 p.m. EDT - The President arrives at Joint Base Andrews
9:05 p.m. EDT - The President arrives at the White House
Looking ahead, on Friday, May 7, the President will deliver remarks on the economy.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:30 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will convene a roundtable discussion on voting rights | Vice President's Ceremonial Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:30 a.m. EDT - Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Lake Charles, Louisiana
Note: The Second Gentleman will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, today, with U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, as part of the "Getting America Back on Track" tour.
Recap of Wednesday, May 5, 2021
The White House
- Fact Sheet: White House Releases Fact Sheets to Highlight Nationwide Need and Impact of the American Families Plan | May 6, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden on His Administration's Implementation of the American Rescue Plan
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-Harris Administration Supports Hard-hit Restaurants and Bars
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the Tragedy in Mexico
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, May 5, 2021
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Georgia Disaster Declaration
- Proclamation on National Day Of Prayer
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the 70th Anniversary of the Bilateral Defense Agreement between the U.S. and Iceland
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Conducts On-Camera Press Briefing
- Press Release: DOD Optimizes Organizational Role of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations, Low-Intensity Conflict
- Memorandum on Organizational Role of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict
- Publication: Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Charter
- Article: Chief Details National Guard Contributions in a Year of Trial
- Article: VIPs From Around World Visit Defender-Europe 2021 Exercise
- Article: More Work to Be Done to Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction, DOD Experts Say
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, May 5, 2021
- Article: Manufacturing Innovation Institutes Integral to U.S. Pandemic Response
- Article: Agency Provides Critical Supplies to USAID for India Pandemic Response
- Contracts for May 5, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, May 6
- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Kyiv, Ukraine, today.
- May 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba before their Meeting
- May 5: Fact Sheet | The United States and Ukraine: Strategic Partners
- May 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with South African Foreign Minister Pandor
- May 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung
- May 5: Statement | The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces New Industry Advisory Group Appointments
- May 5: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout of Administrator Power's Day Three Activities Focused on the G7 Foreign and Development Ministerial and Investments in Women and Girls
- Press Release: USAID Awards Up to $300 Million to UNICEF to Improve the Lives of Mothers and Children Globally
- Readout on USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Day Two Activities Focused on USAID Engagement in Central America | May 4, 2021
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Joint Statement following Russia's Arria-Formula Meeting on Odessa Events
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Neo-Nazism and Violent Nationalism as Drivers of Conflict in Ukraine
- Remarks at a UN Interactive Dialogue to Commemorate and Promote the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace
- Remarks at the 6th Multi-stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology, and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: More than 1.1 million additional Economic Impact Payments disbursed under the American Rescue Plan; payments total approximately 164 million
- Report to the Secretary of the Treasury from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee
- Minutes of the Meeting of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee May 4, 2021
- Press Release: Quarterly Refunding Statement of Deputy Assistant Secretary for Federal Finance Brian Smith
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Register for the SEC's 40th Annual Small Business Forum, Featuring Inclusive Conversations on Capital Formation from Startup to Small Cap
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Court Authorizes Service of John Doe Summons Seeking Identities of U.S. Taxpayers Who Have Used Cryptocurrency
- Press Release: Former City Officials Sentenced for Accepting Bribes in Exchange for Cannabis Dispensary Permit
- Press Release: Justice Department Issues Statement Announcing Decision to Appeal Alabama Association of Realtors v. HHS
- Press Release: Alabama Doctor Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance
- Press Release: Mary Ida Townson Appointed U.S. Trustee for Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
- Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Urges Small Businesses to Protect Themselves Against Ransomware
- Press Release: CBP puts petal to the metal for Mother's Day (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: CBP Introduces Simplified Arrival at HNL in Honolulu, Hawaii
- Press Release: USBP Detains Fleeing Hit and Run Suspect (California)
- Press Release: USBP BORSTAR Rescues Lost Migrants (California)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Corps Team Wave 6 Supports DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's Day of Action (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: FEMA COVID-19 Update (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $8.5 Million to the Minnesota Department of Health for Vaccine Distribution (Minnesota)
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $17.9 Million to North Shore University Health System (Illinois)
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $1.3 Million to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (Illinois)
- Press Release: Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in Philadelphia Hosts Deaf Vaccination Day (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: FEMA Awards St. Vincent's Medical Center Riverside $8.35 Million for Wind Protection, Flood Control (Florida)
- Press Release: FEMA approves $11.4 million in Hurricane Michael Public Assistance grants (Florida)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Covid-19 TRIPS Waiver
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Commerce Department Honors Teacher Appreciation Week Providing Teachers Valuable Online Resources
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Sends More than $273,500 in Refunds to People Who Lost Money to Student Loan Debt Relief Scheme
- Press Release: FTC Acting Chairwoman Slaughter Announces New Appointments to Agency Leadership Positions
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Issues Reports Detailing Mortgage Borrowers' Continuing COVID-19 Challenges | May 4, 2021
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Fact Sheet: Update on USDA Activities to Contain the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Press Release: USDA Invests $92.2 Million in Grants for Local, Regional Food Producers Affected by the Pandemic
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
- Press Release: EPA Honors 2021 Asthma Award Winners
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to Withdraw Independent Contractor Rule
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor issues guidance to states to permit greater flexibility for waiving the recovery of certain unemployment insurance overpayments
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Secretary Becerra, HUD Secretary Fudge Announce Joint Effort to Increase Access to COVID-19 Vaccinations
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Outlines Inspection and Assessment Activities During Pandemic, Roadmap for Future State of Operations
