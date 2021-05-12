ARTICLE

United States: Global Solutions, Flash Briefing: Argentina Permits Employers To Require Vaccinated Employees To Return To The Workplace (Podcast)

In this Global Solutions flash briefing, Carlos Colón-Machargo discusses Argentina's recent joint resolution allowing employers to require certain vaccinated employees to return to the workplace. Ogletree Deakins' Global Solutions podcast series includes additional country-specific flash briefings, full episodes on relevant topics for multinational employers, recap episodes, and companion materials.

