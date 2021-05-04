With COVID-19 vaccines now being made available for all adults, many employers are considering requiring employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to the workplace. Can employers require their employees get vaccinated? When must employers make exceptions and accommodations for employees who have reasons NOT to receive the vaccine? Do employees need proof to be excused from receiving the vaccine? Attorney Meredith Riggs Guerrero has written a guide to understanding COVID-19 vaccination requirements and exceptions in the workplace. Check it out below.

