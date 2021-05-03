1. DOJ announced last week its second False Claims Act settlement related to PPP loans. This settlement involved a medical practice, Waila PMC, and its owner, who submitted an application for a $474,937 PPP loan, which was approved for $283,300. Two days later, Waila PMC submitted a second application for a $430,000 loan, which was fully funded. When Dr. Waila executed the note on the second loan, he falsely certified that he had not received any other PPP loans. Notably, Waila did not seek forgiveness for either PPP loan that it received.

2. A North Carolina man was sentenced to 63 months in prison for perpetrating three fraud schemes between March and July 2020 connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brandon Lewis previously pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of making false statements to the SBA. According to court documents, in March 2020, Lewis created a fake website for orders for pandemic-critical goods, defrauding consumers of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Lewis also created a fake "COVID-19 Relief Fund," which he used to defraud dozens of small business owners, and submitted approximately 68 fraudulent applications for loans and non-refundable grant "advances" of up to $10,000 through the SBA's EIDL program.

3. President Biden on April 12 nominated current Cal/OSHA Chief Doug Parker to lead federal OSHA. President Biden has pledged to make improved working conditions a central tenet of his Administration, including support for changes to OSHA and the National Labor Relations Act. Parker's nomination is consistent with a trend towards increased enforcement of employers by federal regulators. Parker could make an immediate impact with respect to OSHA's COVID-19 enforcement efforts: As of April 5, California alone had issued 203 citations to employers for COVID-related safety issues, compared with 408 citations issued by OSHA as of April 12.