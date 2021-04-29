After postponing the opening of the 2019 EEO-1 Component 1 Data Collection on May 8, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on April 26, 2021, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ("EEOC") announced that the 2019 and 2020 EEO-1 Component 1 data collection is now open.

Each year, all eligible private sector employers must submit an EEO-1 Component 1 report, which consists of demographic workforce information, including data by race, ethnicity, sex and job categories. As we previously reported here, this year, employers with 100 or more employees (and federal contractors with 50 or more employees meeting certain criteria), have until July 19, 2021 to submit their EEO-1 Component 1 Data from both 2019 and 2020.

Eligible employers should have received a 2019 and 2020 EEO-1 Component 1 notification letter via U.S. mail and may now create user accounts using the "Company ID" and "Passcode" provided in the notification letter. Employers who have questions or who have not received a notification letter should contact their attorney or may reach out to EEOC's Filer Support Team directly at FilerSupport@eeocdata.org.

In addition, employers may visit the EEO-1 Component 1 website at EEOCdata.org/eeo1 for the most up-to-date filing information and instructions.

