Over the past two weeks, the Supreme Court ruled to limit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) interpretation of the Clean Water Act. Meanwhile, the EPA released its highly anticipated power plant rule. On the state level, Arizona, Nevada and California reached a historic agreement to conserve Colorado River water. Finally, The Group of 7 (G7) wrapped its annual meeting, which included discussions about phasing out fossil fuels to curb climate change.

