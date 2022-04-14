ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Green card processing continues to be backlogged, causing lengthy wait times, unpredictability and added stress for foreign nationals applying for U.S. permanent residency. With an unusually high number of employment-based green cards allotted this year due to unused visas during the pandemic, what should companies and employees anticipate this fiscal year?

What is the outlook for Visa Bulletin movement this year? What are the policy and legislative proposals aimed at reducing green card wait times? What steps can the State Department and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services take immediately to reduce backlogs, streamline processing, and ensure that they use all of the available green cards?

Join us for a timely update on the employment-based green card process. Hear from two BAL immigration attorneys, both former attorneys with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, on how companies should plan and budget for their green card programs and support their employees, and what employees in the green card process should expect.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.