A new month brings new masking guidance from the state of California, Los Angeles County, and the CDC.

California

The California Department of Public Health has modified guidance for the use of face masks. Effective March 1, 2022, the requirement that unvaccinated individuals mask in indoor public settings will move to a strong recommendation that all persons, regardless of vaccine status, continue to mask indoors. Universal masking is still required in specified high-risk settings.

To see the complete CDPH Updated Mask Guidance, click here.

Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has followed state guidance and lifted indoor mask requirements (although masks are still "strongly recommended"), but federal and state rules continue to require masks for everyone two (2) years of age and older in high transmission areas such as public transit and health care settings. Masks are also required indoors at schools and childcare facilities through March 11, 2022.

To see the complete LA County Health Officer Order, click here.

The CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new standards that rely largely on COVID-19 hospital numbers to govern whether masks should be worn. The CDC's previous guidance focused on the rate of new COVID-19 cases and the percentage of positive test results over the previous week. Taking hospital data into account has turned some counties from high risk to low, resulting in mask recommendations being lifted for much of the country. The new recommendations do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors at high transmission areas.

To see the complete CDC Announcement, click here.

Keep in mind, local government entities and businesses may continue to have additional and more protective infection control requirements, but updates to these CA and CDC requirements will be posted as they become available.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.