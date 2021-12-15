self

Accelerate ESG debuts with Akin Gump partners Stacey Mitchell, Ken Markowitz and Naboth van den Broek reviewing the recent UN Climate Change Conference, which Ken and Naboth attended, to offer listeners insights into the conference's achievements and next steps.

Topics include:

The intersection of climate and nature preservation.

The private sector's involvement at COP26.

Carbon border adjustment in the climate policy context.

Implementing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

