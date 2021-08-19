ARTICLE

United States: Legal Innovators Interview Series - Assistant GC At World Wrestling Entertainment On Legal Challenges Of Broadcasting Live And The Sale Of Counterfeit Memorabilia - Corporate Counsel (Podcast)

In this episode of Legal Innovators Interview Series, Buchanan's Mark Kornfeld talks with Lauren Dienes-Middlen, a Senior Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and Intellectual Property Lead at World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Lauren has been with WWE in various roles for coming up on 20 years. And throughout that time, she has specialized in protecting WWE's IP, negotiating product agreements, fighting counterfeiting, and everything in between.

The two discuss the legal challenges of broadcasting live entertainment, the issues with fighting counterfeits in memorabilia, and how Lauren even has a say in some of the content WWE fans see on a weekly basis.

Listen to the episode here.

