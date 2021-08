ARTICLE

1. A "restrictive covenant" is a label for contractual agreements not to solicitemployees,clients,customersorvendors,nottocompetewithacurrentorprioremployer, and not to disclose confidential or proprietary information belongingto someone else. Restrictive covenants generally restrict an employee's actionsfollowingtheendoftheiremploymentrelationshipforthebenefitoftheemployer.

