ARTICLE
2 July 2024

Supreme Court Overturns Landmark Chevron Decision: Expect Impact On Employment Decisions

BB
Bass, Berry & Sims

Contributor

Bass, Berry & Sims logo
Bass, Berry & Sims is a national law firm with nearly 350 attorneys dedicated to delivering exceptional service to numerous publicly traded companies and Fortune 500 businesses in significant litigation and investigations, complex business transactions, and international regulatory matters. For more than 100 years, our people have served as true partners to clients, working seamlessly across substantive practice disciplines, industries and geographies to deliver highly-effective legal advice and innovative, business-focused solutions. For more information, visit www.bassberry.com.
Explore
On June 28, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Chevron decision, which had required courts to uphold a federal agency's interpretation of a statute...
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Robert W. Horton
Photo of Hunter K. Yoches
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 28, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Chevron decision, which had required courts to uphold a federal agency's interpretation of a statute as long as it was reasonable. Now, courts are required to exercise their independent judgment in deciding whether an agency has acted within its statutory authority, and courts may not defer to an agency's interpretation of the law simply because a statute is ambiguous.

This decision is expected to have a major impact on the employment field, particularly given that every major federal employment agency has relied on Chevron, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and Department of Labor (DOL), as well as the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), and have received considerable deference to their own interpretations under Chevron. Going forward, there will likely be an uptick in litigation and agency rules will face increased scrutiny by the courts, resulting in a more even playing field. A copy of the Supreme Court's decision can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert W. Horton
Robert W. Horton
Photo of Hunter K. Yoches
Hunter K. Yoches
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More