ARTICLE
2 July 2024

Take It Or Leave It Episode 34 - Revisiting PTO Exchange And Employee Options For Paid Leave (Podcast)

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore
Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Joshua D. Seidman
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1486654a.jpg

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Host Josh Seidman, Employment attorney and leader of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explores the latest legal developments, forecasts new laws, identifies workplace trends, and offers practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

Take It or Leave It Episode 34 - Revisiting PTO Exchange and Employee Options for Paid Leave

Two years ago, in Episode 7 of Take It or Leave It, Rob Whalen joined the program to discuss alternative options employers can offer to their employees in terms of utilizing their earned, unused paid time off, and the flexibility afforded by his company, PTO Exchange. At the time, employers were still navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and response, and reacting to shifting employee priorities, including increasing retirement plan spending, paying down loans, and healthcare provisions.

Halfway through 2024, employers are still exploring ways to unlock the value of employees' earned, unused time off and offer attractive benefits. To provide an update, Rob returns to the podcast for a conversation with host Josh Seidman about how employees are choosing to spend their time off, and how recent developments have affected his company's offerings plus how businesses and their employees are taking advantage of them. Together, they revisit the software platform to uncover the surprising trends in paid leave and related benefits, and predict what these trends in employee priorities mean for employers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joshua D. Seidman
Joshua D. Seidman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More