Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Host Josh Seidman, Employment attorney and leader of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explores the latest legal developments, forecasts new laws, identifies workplace trends, and offers practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

Take It or Leave It Episode 34 - Revisiting PTO Exchange and Employee Options for Paid Leave

Two years ago, in Episode 7 of Take It or Leave It, Rob Whalen joined the program to discuss alternative options employers can offer to their employees in terms of utilizing their earned, unused paid time off, and the flexibility afforded by his company, PTO Exchange. At the time, employers were still navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and response, and reacting to shifting employee priorities, including increasing retirement plan spending, paying down loans, and healthcare provisions.

Halfway through 2024, employers are still exploring ways to unlock the value of employees' earned, unused time off and offer attractive benefits. To provide an update, Rob returns to the podcast for a conversation with host Josh Seidman about how employees are choosing to spend their time off, and how recent developments have affected his company's offerings plus how businesses and their employees are taking advantage of them. Together, they revisit the software platform to uncover the surprising trends in paid leave and related benefits, and predict what these trends in employee priorities mean for employers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.