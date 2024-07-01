ARTICLE
1 July 2024

Celebrating Pride Month: The Importance Of Advocacy And Community (Podcast)

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

Littler Mendelson logo
With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow
Explore
In celebration of Pride Month, Littler shareholder Mattheus Stephens and associates Trevor Hardy and Jessica Wimsatt discuss their advocacy work for LGBTQIA+ individuals in their local communities.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Mattheus Stephens
Photo of Trevor J. Hardy
Photo of Jessica N. Wimsatt
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In celebration of Pride Month, Littler shareholder Mattheus Stephens and associates Trevor Hardy and Jessica Wimsatt discuss their advocacy work for LGBTQIA+ individuals in their local communities. The group also highlights the importance of how being authentically you and sharing your story can help others find community and feel connected.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mattheus Stephens
Mattheus Stephens
Photo of Trevor J. Hardy
Trevor J. Hardy
Photo of Jessica N. Wimsatt
Jessica N. Wimsatt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More