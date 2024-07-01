Celebrating Pride Month: The Importance Of Advocacy And Community (Podcast)

In celebration of Pride Month, Littler shareholder Mattheus Stephens and associates Trevor Hardy and Jessica Wimsatt discuss their advocacy work for LGBTQIA+ individuals in their local communities. The group also highlights the importance of how being authentically you and sharing your story can help others find community and feel connected.



self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.