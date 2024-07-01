Celebrating Pride Month: The Importance Of Advocacy And Community (Podcast)

In celebration of Pride Month, Littler shareholder Mattheus
Stephens and associates Trevor Hardy and Jessica Wimsatt discuss
their advocacy work for LGBTQIA+ individuals in their local
communities. The group also highlights the importance of how being
authentically you and sharing your story can help others find
community and feel connected.
