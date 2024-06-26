Why You Need To Know More About Restrictive Covenants Than The FTC Noncompete Rule

Join Kelley Drye's Labor and Employment specialists on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. ET, for a webinar discussion to explore the most effective strategies for protecting business information and relationships given the Federal Trade Commission's ban of noncompete agreements. Presenters will include Partners Mark Konkel and Robert Steiner and Special Counsel Judy Juang.



Companies seeking to protect their business with post-employment restrictions—in particular, noncompetes and non-solicitation agreements—face ever-increasing regulatory and legislative challenges. The Federal Trade Commission's broad ban on noncompetes, slated to take effect on September 4, 2024, is surely the most dramatic and headline-grabbing of recent developments. However, even if the predictions that the rule won't survive legal challenges are true, companies will still face a patchwork of state and local laws that significantly limit the use of restrictive covenants. With a one-size-fits-all approach no longer tenable, how can companies pursue the most effective strategy for protecting business information and relationships?

Topics include:

Evolving legal trends

The best compliance strategies

Alternative approaches to the use of noncompete agreements

Whether you are a business owner, HR professional, legal counsel, or corporate executive, this webinar offers essential insights and actionable strategies to help you effectively navigate the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding noncompete agreements.

