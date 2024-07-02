NYC employers are reminded that the deadline for distributing and posting the new "Workers Bill of Rights" poster is fast approaching on July 1, 2024.

As we previously reported, employers are required to distribute copies of the "Know Your Rights at Work" poster to current NYC employees by no later than July 1, and to all newly hired employees thereafter on or before the employee's first day of work. Employers also must "conspicuously post" the poster in the workplace and make the information available "online or on [the employer's] mobile application . . . if such means are regularly used to communicate with [the employer's] employees."

NYC employers should take action now to meet this upcoming deadline.

REMINDER: NYC Employers Must Distribute & Post "Workers Bill Of Rights" Notice By July 1, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.