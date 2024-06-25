Employers in New York City must begin distributing a new, city-created "Workers' Bill of Rights" poster to employees and new hires on July 1, 2024.

Quick Hits

The new poster directing workers to information on their employment rights must be distributed to employees and new hires beginning on July 1, 2024.

The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection has published the new required poster, which is available in twelve languages and can be downloaded from the department's website.

New York City employers, as of July 1, 2024, must comply with the posting and distribution requirements under New York City's "Workers' Bill of Rights" law, enacted in December 2023. Specifically, New York City employers are required to distribute the multilingual poster to all current employees and new hires and "conspicuously post the information" in their workplaces and on any online systems regularly used to communicate with employees. Employers that fail to do so could be subject to civil penalties after a first violation.

The New York Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) has published the required poster, which features the words "Know your rights at work" in twelve different languages and includes a large quick-response (QR) code that directs workers to a Workers' Bill of Rights page on the DCWP website containing information on local, state, and federal labor and employment laws.

