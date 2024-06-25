$900 Million Jury Verdict Handed Down By Los Angeles Jury In Workplace Sexual Assault Case

This week a Los Angeles jury awarded a plaintiff nearly $1 billion in damages for workplace sexual assault. The defendant, billionaire Alkiviades David, suffered a staggering loss when a Los Angeles Superior Court jury doled out a massive $900 million verdict in favor of David's former employee, who brought suit against him in 2020 alleging years of sexual assault, battery, and harassment. Plaintiff was hired as a "brand ambassador" at one of David's companies and alleged that she was subjected to sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape during the course of her employment. The jury awarded $100 million in compensatory damages and $800 million in punitive damages to the former employee and victim, which is thought to be one of the largest verdicts in history in a sexual assault case. We've previously covered other large jury verdicts against David and his companies here.

