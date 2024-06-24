ARTICLE
24 June 2024

Cal/OSHA Standards Board Adopts New Indoor Heat Standard

On June 20, 2024, the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted unanimously to adopt the latest draft version of Title 8 CCR § 3396, Heat Illness Prevention in Indoor Places of Employment...
On June 20, 2024, the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted unanimously to adopt the latest draft version of Title 8 CCR § 3396, Heat Illness Prevention in Indoor Places of Employment, after a prior attempt at passing a proposed indoor heat regulation failed.

Quick Hits

  • This regulation exempts from its coverage "correctional facilities operated by the state or a local government."
  • There are many similarities between the current outdoor heat regulation and this indoor heat regulation.
  • This new regulation contains requirements for indoor heat illness training, trigger points of 82°F and 87°F, requirements for administrative and engineering controls, procedures for the provision of water and access to cool-down areas, procedures for acclimatization, and requirements for emergency response procedures.

Board Chair Joseph M. Alioto Jr. offered a respectful request to the Office of Administrative Law (OAL) that the agency "process the regulation in a timely manner considering that summer is upon us." It is unknown at this time how long OAL will take to evaluate and approve the regulation, but it is likely that the regulation's implementation date could be as early as August 1, 2024.

