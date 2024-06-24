ARTICLE
24 June 2024

LaManque Discusses Supreme Court's Workplace Discrimination Ruling

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore
Pryor Cashman Counsel Wendy LaManque, a member of the Labor + Employment Group, spoke with Law360 about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Muldrow v. St. Louis.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Wendy M. LaManque
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Pryor Cashman Counsel Wendy LaManque, a member of the Labor + Employment Group, spoke with Law360 about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Muldrow v. St. Louis.

"Justices' Harm Edict Tops 2024's Biggest Bias Rulings So Far" reviews the Supreme Court's ruling, which relaxed the standards for workplace discrimination cases, potentially leading to more workplace bias suits and broadening the scope of what constitutes harm in employment law.

Following the decision, Wendy said that she disagreed with Justice Samuel Alito's concurrence, which casts doubt on the potential for changes in how employers approach bias:

"He is underestimating the impact that this decision will have," said Pryor Cashman LLP counsel Wendy M. LaManque, who advises both employers and employees on labor issues, discrimination and harassment.

Read the full article using the link below (subscription may be required).

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Wendy M. LaManque
Wendy M. LaManque
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More