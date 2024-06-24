Pryor Cashman Counsel Wendy LaManque, a member of the Labor + Employment Group, spoke with Law360 about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Muldrow v. St. Louis.

"Justices' Harm Edict Tops 2024's Biggest Bias Rulings So Far" reviews the Supreme Court's ruling, which relaxed the standards for workplace discrimination cases, potentially leading to more workplace bias suits and broadening the scope of what constitutes harm in employment law.

Following the decision, Wendy said that she disagreed with Justice Samuel Alito's concurrence, which casts doubt on the potential for changes in how employers approach bias:

"He is underestimating the impact that this decision will have," said Pryor Cashman LLP counsel Wendy M. LaManque, who advises both employers and employees on labor issues, discrimination and harassment.

