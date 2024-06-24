Hot off the press – here is Littler's mid-year report! As federal regulators, states and cities continue to pass new workplace regulations through the calendar year, we summarize each state's notable labor and employment law updates. Some states, like Maryland, have at least a dozen new laws and regulations taking effect this summer, tackling everything from vaping at work to pay discrimination. Other states have just one, such as the state of West Virginia, which now restrains employers from acting against employees who store firearms in their vehicles on company property.

The state of Washington is cracking down on warehouse employers, regulating worker performance quotas with a new law and regulations set to take effect July 1. Colorado has eight new laws ranging from regulation of noncompete agreement enforcement to Crown Act amendments. Other common themes among several states include changes to child labor regulations, mandating pay scales in job postings, and prohibiting mandatory employer-sponsored meetings at work.

Please note that many state legislatures are still in session, so additional laws taking effect this summer are bound to be enacted after publication. And new laws—particularly at the local level—are often subject to amendment or legal challenges. This Insight focuses on select generally applicable employment laws, so all new laws, including industry-specific regulations, might not be covered. This article is intended to provide insight on the types of laws state and local legislatures are enacting, some of which have effective dates right around the corner.

For an update on minimum wage-related changes taking effect this summer, please see Rates Up, Dude – Surfing the Wave of U.S. Minimum Wage, Tipped, and Exempt Employee Pay Increases that Will Occur on July 1, 2024.

Federal

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date United States DOL Final Rule Increasing Minimum Salary Level for Overtime Exemptions (29 CFR Part 541) Overtime ⁄ Exemptions Increases the salary and compensation threshold required for the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) "white collar" overtime exemption. 7/1/2024 United States DOL Final Rule Rescinding Definition of "Employer" Under ERISA for Association Health Plans (29 CFR Part 2510) Employment Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) Rescinds the 2018 Rule that established an alternative set of criteria for employers to join together and be treated as an employer sponsor of a group health plan. 7/1/2024 United States DOL Final Rule re Retirement Investment Advice Fiduciary Definition (29 CFR Part 2510) 401k ⁄ Retirement ⁄ Pension Defines when a person renders investment advice for fee or other compensation with respect to an employee benefit plan. 9/22/2024 United States EEOC Final Rule re Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (29 CFR Part 1636) Lactation Accommodation Implements the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act; clarifies the scope of actions that are considered reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees. 6/18/2024 United States Final Rule re OSHA Hazard Communication Standard (29 CFR Part 1910) Notification Requirements Requires employers to provide information to employees regarding certain classified hazards present in the workplace. 7/19/2024 United States HIPAA Final Rule to Support Reproductive Healthcare Privacy (45 CFR 160, 164) Reproductive Health Prohibits protected health information relating to reproductive healthcare to be used or disclosed for criminal, civil, or administrative investigations or proceedings. 6/25/2024 United States PBGC Final Rule re Valuation Assumptions and Methods (29 CFR Parts 4022, 4044, 4050, 4262, & 4281) 401k ⁄ Retirement ⁄ Pension Updates the interest, mortality, and expense assumptions used to determine the present value of benefits for a single-employer pension plan; determines components of mass withdrawal liability for a multiemployer pension plan. 7/8/2024 United States DOE Final Rule on Title IX Higher Education Updates final regulations enforcing Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which will govern sex discrimination complaints regarding conduct that occurs after August 1, 2024. Educational institutions have until August 1, 2024, to update their policies and train staff on the new Title IX requirements. 8/1/2024

Alabama

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Alabama HB 407 Employment Taxation Exempts from state income tax amounts paid as overtime compensation in accordance with the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act. 10/01/2024 Alabama SB 119 Child Labor Increases civil and criminal penalties for employers that violate child labor laws. 10/01/2024 Alabama SB 53 Child Labor Eliminates the eligibility to work form for minors ages 14 or 15 years old. 6/1/2024

Arizona

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Arizona HB 2252 Joint Employment Revises professional employer organization requirements; repeals professional employer organization registration, and violation provisions. 7/20/2024 Arizona HB 2677 Reproductive Health Repeals Arizona's historical abortion ban that prohibits all abortions except to save the mother's life. 7/20/2024

California

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date California Labor Code §Labor 6401.9 Workplace Violence Requires employers to develop and implement a workplace violence prevention plan (as part of their Injury and Illness Prevention Plans) that meets the requirements of the new Labor Code Section 6401.9. Requires employee training on the plan. 7/1/2024 California SB 478 Hospitality & Retail Prohibits businesses in California from advertising, displaying, or offering "a price for a good or service that does not include all mandatory fees or other charges" other than taxes and shipping. (NOTE: subject to future modification – see SB 1524) 7/1/2024 California: Long Beach Measure RW, Hotel Worker Minimum Wage (Ballot Measure) Hospitality Increases minimum wage for workers in or connected to hotels, and revises standards on wages and service charges. 7/1/2024 California: Los Angeles County Ordinance No. 2024-0012 Criminal Background Checks Prohibits an employer from inquiring into an applicant's criminal history prior to extending a conditional offer of employment, unless legally required to. 9/3/2024

Colorado

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Colorado HB 1058 Privacy and Data Security Amends the Colorado Privacy Act to expand the definition of "sensitive data" to include biological and neural data. 8/7/2024 Colorado HB 1324 Noncompete Agreements Provides that an employer may recover training expenses from an employee if the training meets certain requirements set forth by the state attorney general; authorizes the state attorney general to enforce the prohibition on covenants not to compete and other restrictive covenants. 8/7/2024 Colorado HB 1036 Employment Taxation Provides that prior to January 1, 2025, no state withholding tax is required to be deducted and withheld from wages if the compensation is eligible to be subtracted from federal taxable income; repeals the provision on December 31, 2028. 8/7/2024 Colorado HB 1129 Independent Contractors Requires a delivery network company to provide certain disclosures to drivers and consumers; requires a delivery network company to allow drivers at least 60 seconds to accept a task offer; and provides specifications on how a delivery network company can deactivate a driver. 8/7/2024 Colorado HB 1132 Bone Marrow ⁄ Blood ⁄ Organ Donation Leave Prohibits an employer from taking adverse action against an employee who is or becomes a living organ donor. 6/3/2024 Colorado HB 1451 Protected Classification Amends the CROWN Act to include hair length commonly or historically associated with race in the definition of "race." 6/3/2024 Colorado HB 1220 Workers' Compensation Allows a workers' compensation claimant to refuse an offer of modified employment if the claimant would be required to drive to and from work and the treating physician has restricted the claimant from driving. 8/7/2024 Colorado SB 65 Cell Phone ⁄ Texting While Driving Prohibits the use of a mobile electronic device when driving, unless the individual is using a hands-free accessory. 8/7/2024 Colorado SB 58 Background Checks Job Application Fairness Act (JAFA) prohibits employers from inquiring about a job applicant's age during the hiring process. 7/1/2024 Colorado Rules re: Protections for Public Workers Act (PROPWA) Labor Management Relations Rules clarify protected activity, reserve certain public employer rights, and establish enforcement mechanisms. 7/1/2024

Connecticut

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Connecticut HB 5001 Home Health and Home Care Requires home health agencies to require employees to wear a badge with the employee's name and photograph during scheduled appointments effective October 1, 2024. 7/1/2024 Connecticut SB 1 Home Health and Home Care Requires home health agencies to provide certain information regarding a client's history and location; requires home health agencies to provide training recognizing health hazards 10/1/2024 Connecticut SB 222 Domestic and Sexual Violence Leave Amends paid family and medical leave provisions relating to employer reporting requirements, concurrent payments, and penalties for violations of the law; provides that an employee may use paid or unpaid leave due to sexual assault. 10/1/2024 Connecticut SB 220 Civil Procedure Clarifies the appeal process to the Superior Court under the paid family and medical leave provisions. 7/1/2024

Florida

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Florida HB 433 Workplace Safety and Health Provides that state regulation preempts all heat exposure requirements in the workplace; prohibits local jurisdictions from seeking to control or affect the wages or employment benefits provided by its contractors or other parties doing business with the political subdivision. 7/1/2024 Florida HB 49 Child Labor Removes certain employment restrictions for minors 16 and 17 years of age; revises age at which employment restrictions apply; prohibits counties and municipalities from adopting or enforcing certain ordinances that are more stringent than state law. 7/1/2024 Florida HB 7063 Human Trafficking Revises hotline number to be included in human trafficking awareness signs for public lodging establishments; requires that contractors with governmental entities attest that they do not use human trafficked labor. 7/1/2024 Florida SB 262 Data Protection Creates the Florida Digital Bill of Rights Act to establish responsibilities and privacy protection standards for businesses collecting personal data. 7/1/2024

Georgia

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Georgia SB 362 Labor Management Relations Limits access to specified economic development incentives for an employer that voluntarily recognizes a union via card check rather than a secret ballot election. 7/1/2024 Georgia SB 430 COVID-19 Removes the requirement of notice for rebuttable presumptions of risk in certain COVID-19 liability claims. 7/1/2024

Idaho

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Idaho HB 654 Wage and Hour Requires an employer to offer the same salary and benefits to an employee who is a prisoner as would be offered to other employees. 7/1/2024 Idaho SB 1275 Employer Liability Amends existing law to provide immunity for employers that allow or do not prohibit employees to lawfully carry firearms. 7/1/2024

Illinois

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Illinois HB 1122 Contingent Workforce Creates the Freelance Worker Protection Act; provides that freelance workers must be compensated by hiring parties for their services in a timely manner and requires the terms of the services to be executed in writing. 7/1/2024 Illinois: Chicago Final Rules re Paid Leave and Paid Sick and Safe Leave (Rule PTO 1.01 - 3.02) Paid Sick Leave Implements and clarifies the requirements for the Chicago Paid Leave and Paid Sick and Safe Leave ordinance. 7/1/2024 Illinois: Chicago Final Rules re Wage Theft Ordinance (Rule MW 1.01 - 3.02) Minimum Wage Defines terms and clarifies and implements the minimum wage, overtime, and recordkeeping provisions of the Chicago wage theft ordinance 7/1/2024

Indiana

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Indiana SB 146 Hospitality Allows a person who is at least 18 years of age to sell and serve alcoholic beverages; changes certain hour and time restrictions for the employment of a minor who is 14 or 15 years of age; requires an employer to update certain information regarding the employment of minors. 7/1/2024 Indiana SB 148 Employment Taxation Amends an employer's new-hire reporting requirements. 7/1/2024

Iowa

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Iowa HB 2698 Employment Contracts and Agreements Repeals provision imposing penalties on a healthcare staffing agency for placing a worker that has fraudulent credentials. 7/1/2024

Kansas

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Kansas HB 2560 Wage and Hour Enacts the Kansas Earned Wage Access Services Act. 7/1/2024 Kansas HB 2570 Unemployment Amends electronic filing requirements for employers with 25 or more employees, including wage reports, contribution returns and payments due. 7/1/2024

Kentucky

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Kentucky HB 320 Civil Procedure Establishes a three-year statute of limitations for certain wage and hour violations, employment discrimination violations, and wrongful discharge claims. 7/15/2024 Kentucky SB 74 Reproductive Health Requires certain health benefit plans to provide coverage for pregnancy, childbirth, and pregnancy-related conditions. 7/15/2024

Louisiana

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Louisiana HB 156 Child Labor Amends the state child labor law to require recreation or meal periods only for minors under sixteen. 8/1/2024

Maine

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Maine LD 2214 (HP 1420) Paid Family ⁄ Medical Leave and Insurance Requires employers to provide intermittent leave to employees in increments equaling not less than one day, or on a reduced leave schedule otherwise agreed to in increments of one hour or more; prohibits employers from reducing the total amount of leave to which employees are entitled. 7/16/2024 Maine LD 227 (HP 148) Reproductive Health Provides for the right to gender-affirming care and reproductive health care; prohibits hostile litigation used to deter certain protected health care activities. 7/16/2024 Maine LD 372 (SP 179) Wage and Hour Penalties Provides that additional fines for unpaid wages may be imposed on an employer. 7/16/2024

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Michigan HB 4185 Workplace Safety and Health Enhances the penalties against an employer for asbestos-related violations. 6/10/2024

Minnesota

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Minnesota HB 1830 Protected Time Off: Voting Amends the voting leave provisions to allow an employee to take time off to vote during the early voting period prior to election day. 7/1/2024 Minnesota HB 5247 Worker Misclassification Makes significant changes to the state's independent contractor and employment laws; all employers, as well as their owners, risk significantly increased penalties for misclassifying employees as independent contractors. 7/1/2024 Minnesota HB 4109 (SB 4201) Protected Classification Prohibits discrimination based on race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, marital status, disability, status with regard to public assistance, sexual orientation, familial status, and age. 8/1/2024 Minnesota SB 3852 (HB 3947) Non-Compete Agreements Leaves of Absence Drug Testing Wage and Hour Omnibus employment policy bill includes certain provisions that will take effect this summer. Specifically, the measure bans certain non-solicitation agreements between "service providers" and their customers starting ; expands protections for parental leave; increases the percentage increase used in calculating the state's annual minimum wage cost of living adjustment from 2.5% to 5%; permits employers to conduct oral fluid drug testing; amends child labor enforcement statute; imposes certain recordkeeping requirements. 7/1/2024 for non-compete provision; 8/1/2024 for other listed provisions Minnesota: Minneapolis Ordinance No. 2024-00146 Independent Contractors Establishes minimum compensation requirements for transportation rideshare drivers. 7/1/2024

Montana

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Montana SB 384 Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics Establishes the Consumer Data Privacy Act; provides consumers the right to personal data; establishes requirements and limitations for a controller and/or processor of personal data; provides data protection assessments. 10/1/2024

Nebraska

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Nebraska LB 906 Child Labor Changes penalty for certain violations of child labor law from a Class II to a Class I misdemeanor. 7/18/2024

New Jersey

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date New Jersey AB 5516 Training and Home Health and Home Care Requires homemaker-home health aides and any other health care professional providing in-home health care services to undergo cultural competency and implicit bias training. 7/15/2024 New Jersey SB 723 (AB 822) Home Health and Home Care Creates the "New Jersey Domestic Workers' Bill of Rights Act" 7/1/2024

New York

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date New York AB 1029 (SB211) Criminal Background Checks Prohibits certain sealed convictions from being used to discriminate against employment applicants. 11/16/2024 New York SB 8039 (AB8535) Independent Contractors Repeals and reenacts the Freelance Isn't Free Act; provides for the payment of freelance workers as independent contractors, including requiring written contracts, timely payment of compensation, and handling controversies relating to payment, complaint procedures, and penalties. 8/28/2024 New York Bill No. A08806C Lactation Breaks Requires employers to provide up to 30 minutes of paid lactation breaks to employees each time an employee has a reasonable need to express breast milk at work. 6/19/2024 New York: New York City Workers' Bill of Rights Notices Requires to provide a copy of the Workers' Bill of Rights to each of their current employees, and thereafter, covered employers will be expected to distribute the workers' bill of rights on an employee's first day of work. 7/1/2024

North Carolina

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date North Carolina SB 542 Record Retention Increases the civil penalty amounts for violations of recordkeeping requirements related to employee information; provides that employers that violate child labor laws may receive notice of penalty through electronic means. 6/3/2024

Oklahoma

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Oklahoma HB 3596 Unemployment Modifies notice to employer requirements and the filing of employer protests regarding unemployment claims. 11/1/2024 Oklahoma SB 1511 Home Health and Home Care Requires employers to conduct a criminal history background check before beginning an employment contract for nursing care; prohibits hiring individuals with a criminal history containing human trafficking or any crime resulting in being registered on a sex offender registry; prohibits hiring individuals who have committed certain crimes within the past five years. 11/1/2024

Oregon

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Oregon HB 4004 Child Labor Permits civil penalties against an individual for violating child labor laws when the person has paid a civil penalty to the United States Department of Labor for a violation involving the same facts; increases the maximum penalty from $1,000 to $10,000. 6/6/2024 Oregon SB 619 Privacy and Data Security Requires businesses to provide notice of personal data collection to consumers and allow consumers to view, correct, or request deletion of personal data. 7/1/2024 Oregon SB 1515 Paid Leave Makes certain changes to Oregon Family Leave Act (OFLA) and Oregon's Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program (Paid Leave Oregon) so that as of July 1, 2024, Paid Leave Oregon will become the primary—but not exclusive—source of the leave entitlements employees had under OFLA. 7/1/2024

Pennsylvania

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Pennsylvania: Lehigh County Ordinance No. 2024-03 Discrimination and Harassment Prohibits employment discrimination by an employer of one or more employees on the basis of a protected class; prohibits an employer from asking for criminal history on a job application; prohibits an employer from asking an applicant for current or previous salary information. 6/1/2024 Pennsylvania: Philadelphia Ordinance No. 240088 Right to Recall Establishes a right of recall for laid-off service workers and a right of retention for service workers in the event of a property closure or service contract termination. 6/1/2024

Rhode Island

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Rhode Island Final Rule re Lack of Workers' Compensation Insurance (260-RICR-50-05-10) Workers' Compensation Clarifies employer's workers' compensation insurance requirements, including for out-of-state employers, and the enforcement powers of the Department of Labor and Training. 6/12/2024

South Carolina

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date South Carolina SJR 533 Disability and Minimum Wage Prohibits paying subminimum wages to individuals with disabilities. 8/1/2024

South Dakota

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date South Dakota HB 1076 Discrimination and Harassment Creates a definition for antisemitism to be used in determining whether a discriminatory act has occurred. 7/1/2024 South Dakota SB 12 Drugs and Alcohol Provides that an employer is not required to accommodate medical cannabis in the workplace; provides that no cause of action is created for employment discrimination or wrongful termination arising from an employer's enforcement of a drug-free workplace policy. 7/1/2024

Tennessee

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Tennessee HB 2113 Civil Procedure Sets the statute of limitations at three years for civil causes of action for unpaid wages. 7/1/2024 Tennessee HB 2110 Compensable Time ⁄ Off the Clock Clarifies that the term "work" has the same meaning as interpreted by the United States Supreme Court for purposes of the FLSA and the Portal-to-Portal Act. 7/1/2024 Tennessee HB 1694 Workers' Compensation Requires an employer to report each accident that results in a work-related death or personal injury within 14 calendar days of the date the employer is made aware of the incident. 7/1/2024 Tennessee Final Rule re Workplace Injuries and Illnesses Reporting Requirements (TAC 0800-01-03.05) Record Retention Amends recordkeeping and reporting requirements to require certain employers to electronically submit injury and illness information to OSHA. 7/1/2024 Tennessee SB 1866 (HB1907) Immigration Clarifies the definition of "illegal alien" for employment purposes. 7/1/2024

Texas

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Texas HB 4 (HB 1844) Preemption of Local Laws Establishes procedures for businesses regulating the collection, use, processing, and treatment of consumers' personal data; preempts any local regulations regarding the processing of personal data. 7/1/2024

Vermont

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Vermont HB 363 Discrimination and Harassment Prohibits employment discrimination based on traits associated with or perceived to be associated with race, including hair type, hair texture, hair styles, and protective hairstyles. 7/1/2024 Vermont SB 102 Captive Audience Prohibits an employer from compelling employee attendance at an employer-sponsored meeting or participation in communications with the primary purpose of communicating the employer's opinion about religious or political matters. 7/1/2024

Virginia

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Virginia HB 782 Discrimination and Harassment Clarifies timelines for dual-filing complaints alleging unlawful discrimination with the Virginia Office of Civil Rights of the Department of Law and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. 7/1/2024 Virginia HB 100 Child Labor Amends the penalty for violation of child labor laws from $1,000 to not less than $500 or exceed $2,500; increases the penalty for violation of child labor laws that results in serious injury or death from $10,000 to $25,000. 7/1/2024 Virginia HB 18 (SB 7) Protected Classification Includes ethnic origin as a protected classification under the Virginia Human Rights Act. 7/1/2024 Virginia HB 474 Retail Requires retail establishments without public restrooms to allow individuals with an eligible medical condition or ostomy device to use employee facilities. 7/1/2024 Virginia SB 241 Workers' Compensation Requires an employer or insurer to provide notice that an employee has a right to dispute their claim in any letter denying workers' compensation benefits. 7/1/2024 Virginia SB 350 Discrimination Establishes deadlines for filing a civil action alleging discrimination after first filing an administrative complaint of discrimination. 7/1/2024

Washington

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Washington HB 1762 Notification Requirements/Warehouse Requires employers to provide written descriptions of quotas to employees in warehouse distribution centers; prohibits quotas that prevent use of bathroom facilities, compliance with meal or rest periods, or health and safety laws. 7/1/2024 Washington Final Rule re Labor Standards for Warehouse Distribution Center Quotas (WAC 296-136) Meal and Rest Breaks/Warehouse Clarifies labor standards for employers regarding warehouse distribution center workers who are subject to performance quotas. 7/1/2024 Washington Final Rule re Safety Standards for Warehouse Distribution Center Quotas (WAC 296-35) Meal and Rest Breaks/Warehouse Creates health and safety requirements for employers regarding warehouse distribution center workers who are subject to performance quotas. 7/1/2024 Washington Final Rule re TNC Paid Leave Pilot Program (WAC 192-511) Independent Contractors Implements a pilot program for paid family and medical leave for transportation network drivers. 7/1/2024 Washington Final Rule re Paid Leave and Placement (WAC 192-500-195) Paid Family ⁄ Medical Leave and Insurance Clarifies under which circumstances family leave can be taken to bond with a child to include legal adoption. 6/14/2024 Washington HB 1927 Workers' Compensation Reduces the number of days that a worker's temporary total disability must continue in order to receive industrial insurance compensation for the day of an injury and the three-day period following the injury. 6/6/2024 Washington HB 1942 Home Health and Home Care Clarifies employment standards for long-term care individual providers. 6/6/2024 Washington HB 2467 Employee Benefits Increases access to the long-term services and supports trust program by allowing participants who move out-of-state the option of maintaining benefit eligibility; and prohibits discrimination based upon race, gender, age, or preexisting condition. 6/6/2024 Washington SB 5778 Captive Audience Protects an employee's right to refrain from attending meetings or listening to their employer's speech on political or religious matters. 6/6/2024 Washington SB 5935 Noncompete Agreements Prohibits noncompete agreements that allow the application of choice of law of any jurisdiction other than Washington. 6/6/2024 Washington SB 6007 Retail Affords grocery workers a right of retention in the event of a change of ownership or control of a grocery establishment. 6/6/2024 Washington SB 6069 (HB 2244) 401k ⁄ Retirement ⁄ Pension Establishes a state-facilitated automatic retirement savings program and requires employers to enroll covered employees. 6/6/2024 Washington: Renton Initiative Measure No. 23-02 (Ballot Measure) Minimum Wage Creates a city minimum wage ordinance; sets the minimum wage at $20.29 for large employers and $18.29 for other covered employers beginning July 1, 2024; requires an employer to offer current employees additional work hours before hiring new employees. 7/1/2024

West Virginia

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date West Virginia HB 5232 Employer Liability And Firearms Limits an employer's ability to take adverse action against an employee for storing a firearm in a vehicle on company property. 6/6/2024

Wisconsin

Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Wisconsin AB 574 (SB 579) Wage and Hour Requires a provider to be licensed before providing earned wage access services; and provides certain standards for providers. 9/22/2024 Wisconsin SB 616 Deductions from Paychecks Increases the withholding thresholds for nonresident employees so that no withholding is required for nonresident employees if the total amount of annual wages is less than $2,000. 9/22/2024

